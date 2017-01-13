1/13/2017
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Has Super Powers In 'Fast Color'
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is best known for starring in quality dramas such as Belle, Beyond the Lights, and Miss Sloane, but she hasn't shied away from action movies. Although, to be fair, she'd probably rather you forget all about her part in Jupiter Ascending. Perhaps her next stab at the genre, Fast Color, will do the trick.
Mbatha-Raw will head up the movie which sounds like a superhero origin story, of sorts. Directed by Julia Hart (Miss Stevens) and hailing from the producers of Jackie and La La Land, the film centers on a woman who goes on the run after it's discovered she has superhuman powers. Years after abandoning her family, the only place she has left to turn is home.
Shooting begins in March. Mbatha-Raw will be seen next in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, God Particle aka the next Cloverfield movie, and A Wrinkle in Time. [Variety]