Golden Globes 2017: 'La La Land' Dances Its Way To Seven Wins, 'Moonlight' Wins Best Drama

Best Picture, Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell Or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester By The Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land”

“Sing Street”

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester By The Sea”

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester By The Sea”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge Of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Actor, Comedy/Musical

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell Or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johsnon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester By The Sea”

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester By The Sea”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell Or High Water”

Best Original Score

“Moonlight”

“La La Land”

“Arrival”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Kubo And The Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Divines”

“Elle”

“Neruda”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” “Trolls”

“City Of Stars,” “La La Land”

“Faith,” “Sing”

“Gold,” “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

Best TV Series, Drama

“The Crown”

“Game Of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Mozart In The Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Gael García Bernal, “Mozart In The Jungle”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane The Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Best Actor, TV Drama

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Best Actress, TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Best Actor, Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Best Actress, Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”





And that's a wrap on this year's Golden Globes, and at least on the movie side of things it mostly went according to plan. Damien Chazelle'scleaned up with seven wins. The beloved Hollywood musical won Best Picture (comedy/musical), Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Original Song, Best Score, Best Screenplay, and finally, Best Director.Barry Jenkins' champion dramahad the crowd leaving with a smile as it took home Best Picture, Drama. Casey Affleck won Best Actor Drama for, as expected, while there was maybe a mild surprise as Isabelle Huppert's performance inbeat the supposed frontrunner, Natalie Portman. In another surprise, and one I can't figure out, Aaron Taylor-Johnson won Best Supporting Actor for his villainous turn in, a film the HFPA clearly liked, when it looked like Mahershala Ali had it locked for. Could be a sign that his hold on the award isn't as shored up as many thought.On the TV side, all I really have to say is: ". Hell yes."The full list of winners are below: