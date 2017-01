Scherfig has put together a great ensemble with Gemma Arterton, Jack Huston, Bill Nighy, Sam Claflin, Jake Lacy, Eddie Marsan, and Helen McCrory. The story follows a film crew on a patriotic movie designed to boost morale and hopefully convince America to join the war effort. Call me crazy but I feel like this movie is missing Toby Jones. How is he not in this?





Anyway, Their Finest is expected to open here later this year, but I hope to check it out first at Sundance.





The Sundance Film Festival isn't all about big world premieres, there are also movies that have been around a while. And one that was at TIFF last year and is coming to Park City is Lone Scherfig's WWI film, and judging by the looks of it we may be talking about one of the fest's more crowd-pleasing options.