1/03/2017
Gal Gadot Experiences War In New International 'Wonder Woman' Trailer
2016 turned out to be a mixed bag for Warner Bros. and their DCEU. Don't listen to those who claim the whole thing was a disaster. While Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad failed to garner critical acclaim, the box office says they did just fine without it. There's still a lot of room for improvement, and 2017 is a crucial year with high hopes placed on Justice League and Wonder Woman, the latter having dropped a brand new international trailer.
There are only bits of new footage here and the trailer isn't in English, but so what? Since when do you have to know what Gal Gadot is saying to watch her kick ass all over a WWI battlefield? Here is the official synopsis:
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers...and her true destiny.
Directed by Patty Jenkins and co-starring Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman has lassoed a June 2nd release date.