Gal Gadot Experiences War In New International 'Wonder Woman' Trailer

2016 turned out to be a mixed bag for Warner Bros. and their DCEU. Don't listen to those who claim the whole thing was a disaster. Whileandfailed to garner critical acclaim, the box office says they did just fine without it. There's still a lot of room for improvement, and 2017 is a crucial year with high hopes placed on Justice League and Wonder Woman, the latter having dropped a brand new international trailer.There are only bits of new footage here and the trailer isn't in English, but so what? Since when do you have to know what Gal Gadot is saying to watch her kick ass all over a WWI battlefield? Here is the official synopsis:Directed by Patty Jenkins and co-starring Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen,has lassoed a June 2nd release date.