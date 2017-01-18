1/18/2017
FX's 'Legion' And The X-Men Movies Are Totally Separate
Reading between the lines of recent statements by those connected to 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe, it's been clear the path they are taking when it comes to the small screen. While Legion does star Dan Steven as David Haller, the son of Charles Xavier, it's never really felt like a part of the overall whole. Meanwhile, we already know that Matt Nix's untitled series will indeed be in the same universe as its big screen counterparts. Well both of those things we already knew just became a little bit more official.
Producer Lauren Shuler Donner confirms Legion won't have anything to do with the movies, so stop hoping for James McAvoy to make a cameo or something. She tells IGN...
"With ‘Legion,’ we’re our own universe. It gives Noah [Hawley] the freedom to do what he wants to do. Because we play with so many different timelines, and we rebooted and not really rebooted and all that, we felt like, OK, we’re going to throw it out there and hope the fans accept it...The cinematic universe will not worry about ‘Legion.’ They will not worry about these TV worlds as all. They will just continue in the way that they have been continuing, and there is some great stuff that we are developing. I can just say it’s going to be new and different, and yet ‘Legion’ and our other show, we’re not going to get in each other’s way.”
So much for that. Will fans still be as invested without much hope of seeing their favorite X-Men pass through? We'll find out when Legion hits FX on February 8th.