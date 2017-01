FX's 'Legion' And The X-Men Movies Are Totally Separate

Reading between the lines of recent statements by those connected to 20th Century Fox'suniverse, it's been clear the path they are taking when it comes to the small screen. Whiledoes star Dan Steven as David Haller, the son of Charles Xavier, it's never really felt like a part of the overall whole. Meanwhile, we already know that Matt Nix's untitled series will indeed be in the same universe as its big screen counterparts . Well both of those things we already knew just became a little bit more official.Producer Lauren Shuler Donner confirmswon't have anything to do with the movies, so stop hoping for James McAvoy to make a cameo or something. She tells IGN ...So much for that. Will fans still be as invested without much hope of seeing their favorite X-Men pass through? We'll find out whenhits FX on February 8th.