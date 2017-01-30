Full List Of 2017 SAG Award Winners, Plus Watch Some Of The Emotional Speeches

The Screen Actors Guild held the 2017 SAG Awards tonight, and if you thought the Sundance Awards and the Golden Globes were political, you haven't seen anything yet. Certainly, the current political climate wasn't far from the minds of any of the winners and led to a number of emotional speeches. So look out for when the Academy Awards come around because it's guaranteed to get heated.Of all of the winners on the movie side, the only big surprise was Denzel Washington winning Best Actor over the assumed frontrunner, Casey Affleck. With Viola Davis also winning Best Supporting Actress we could be seeing a momentum shift forCheck out the full list of winners below, followed by a couple of the more touching acceptance speeches.CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler – “MANCHESTER BY THE SEA” (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)ANDREW GARFIELD / Desmond Doss – “HACKSAW RIDGE” (Lionsgate)RYAN GOSLING / Sebastian –“LA LA LAND” (Lionsgate)VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben – “CAPTAIN FANTASTIC” (Bleecker Street)AMY ADAMS / Louise Banks – “ARRIVAL” (Paramount Pictures)EMILY BLUNT / Rachel – “THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN” (Universal Pictures)NATALIE PORTMAN / Jackie Kennedy – “JACKIE” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)MERYL STREEP / Florence Foster Jenkins – “FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS” (Paramount Pictures)JEFF BRIDGES / Marcus Hamilton – “HELL OR HIGH WATER” (CBS Films)HUGH GRANT / St Clair Bayfield – “FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS” (Paramount Pictures)LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler – “MANCHESTER BY THE SEA” (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)DEV PATEL / Saroo Brierley – “LION” (The Weinstein Company)NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula – “MOONLIGHT” (A24)NICOLE KIDMAN / Sue Brierley – “LION” (The Weinstein Company)OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan – “HIDDEN FIGURES” (20th Century Fox)MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler – “MANCHESTER BY THE SEA” (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)(Bleecker Street)ANNALISE BASSO / VespyrSHREE CROOKS / ZajaANN DOWD / AbigailKATHRYN HAHN / HarperNICHOLAS HAMILTON / RellianSAMANTHA ISLER / KielyrFRANK LANGELLA / JackGEORGE MacKAY / BoERIN MORIARTY / ClaireVIGGO MORTENSEN / BenMISSI PYLE / EllenCHARLIE SHOTWELL / NaiSTEVE ZAHN / Dave(Paramount Pictures)JOVAN ADEPO / CoryVIOLA DAVIS / Rose MaxsonSTEPHEN McKINLEY HENDERSON / Jim BonoRUSSELL HORNSBY / LyonsSANIYYA SIDNEY / RaynellDENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy MaxsonMYKELTI WILLIAMSON / GabrielMAHERSHALA ALI / Col. Jim JohnsonKEVIN COSTNER / Al HarrisonKIRSTEN DUNST / Vivian MitchellTARAJI P. HENSON / Katherine G. JohnsonALDIS HODGE / Levi JacksonJANELLE MONÁE / Mary JacksonJIM PARSONS / Paul StaffordGLEN POWELL / John GlennOCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan(Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)CASEY AFFLECK / Lee ChandlerMATTHEW BRODERICK / JeffreyKYLE CHANDLER / Joe ChandlerLUCAS HEDGES / Patrick ChandlerGRETCHEN MOL / EliseMICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler(A24)MAHERSHALA ALI / JuanNAOMIE HARRIS / PaulaANDRÉ HOLLAND / KevinJHARREL JEROME / Kevin (16)JANELLE MONÁE / TeresaTREVANTE RHODES / BlackASHTON SANDERS / ChironTELEVISION PROGRAMSRIZ AHMED / Nasir “Naz” Khan – “THE NIGHT OF” (HBO)STERLING K. BROWN / Christopher Darden – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)JOHN TURTURRO / John Stone – “THE NIGHT OF” (HBO)COURTNEY B. VANCE / Johnnie Cochran – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Lacie – “BLACK MIRROR” (Netflix)FELICITY HUFFMAN / Leslie Graham – “AMERICAN CRIME” (ABC)AUDRA McDONALD / Billie Holiday – “LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL” (HBO)KERRY WASHINGTON / Anita Hill – “CONFIRMATION” (HBO)STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” (NBC)PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)RAMI MALEK / Elliot Alderson – “MR. ROBOT” (USA Network)KEVIN SPACEY / Frank Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)THANDIE NEWTON / Maeve Millay – “WESTWORLD” (HBO)WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre Johnson – “BLACK-ISH” (ABC)TITUSS BURGESS / Titus Andromedon – “UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT” (Netflix)TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy – “MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)JEFFREY TAMBOR / Maura Pfefferman – “TRANSPARENT” (Amazon)UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)ELLIE KEMPER / Kimmy Schmidt – “UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT” (Netflix)LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)THE CROWN (Netflix)DOWNTON ABBEY (Masterpiece/PBS)GAME OF THRONES (HBO)WESTWORLD (HBO)THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS)BLACK-ISH (ABC)MODERN FAMILY (ABC)VEEP (HBO)STUNT ENSEMBLES“CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)“DOCTOR STRANGE” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)“JASON BOURNE” (Universal Pictures)“NOCTURNAL ANIMALS” (Focus Features)“MARVEL’S DAREDEVIL” (Netflix)“MARVEL’S LUKE CAGE” (Netflix)“THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)“WESTWORLD” (HBO)