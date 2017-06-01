First Trailer For NBC's Revamped DC Comics Sitcom 'Powerless'

So we knew there had been at least one big change to NBC's DC Comics sitcom,. When it was first announced, and even as far as last Comic-Con, the show was based on the premise of a company charged with fixing damage caused by superhero battles. Cool idea. A few months ago things were tweaked to have it take place at Wayne Enterprises, run by Bruce Wayne aka Batman, which was interesting. In the new trailer, however, it's clear another huge change has taken place.Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi, and Alan Tudyk (think how fun he'll be in a superhero universe), Powerless now follows a branch of Wayne Enterprises that makes money by selling ordinary people gadgets that protect them from super-powered harm. Uh, what? I'm not sure that's the kind of practice Bruce Wayne would take part in, but maybe that will be a point of conflict? I mean, Batman is the cause of a lot of that danger, isn't he?Here's the series' synopsis:We'll see how this shakes out whenpremieres February 2nd.