1/06/2017
First Trailer For NBC's Revamped DC Comics Sitcom 'Powerless'
So we knew there had been at least one big change to NBC's DC Comics sitcom, Powerless. When it was first announced, and even as far as last Comic-Con, the show was based on the premise of a company charged with fixing damage caused by superhero battles. Cool idea. A few months ago things were tweaked to have it take place at Wayne Enterprises, run by Bruce Wayne aka Batman, which was interesting. In the new trailer, however, it's clear another huge change has taken place.
Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi, and Alan Tudyk (think how fun he'll be in a superhero universe), Powerless now follows a branch of Wayne Enterprises that makes money by selling ordinary people gadgets that protect them from super-powered harm. Uh, what? I'm not sure that's the kind of practice Bruce Wayne would take part in, but maybe that will be a point of conflict? I mean, Batman is the cause of a lot of that danger, isn't he?
Here's the series' synopsis:
In a world where humanity must cope with the collateral damage of Super Heroes and Super-Villains, Emily Locke begins her first day as Director of Research & Development for Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises that specializes in products that make defenseless bystanders feel a little safer. Full of confidence and big ideas, Emily quickly learns that her expectations far exceed those of her new boss and officemates, so it will be up to her to lead the team toward their full potential and the realization that you don’t need superpowers to be a hero.
We'll see how this shakes out when Powerless premieres February 2nd.