First Trailer For Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' Is Scarily Relevant





Starring Elisabeth Moss, the series is set in a male-dominated dystopian future in which women are forced into sexual servitude and used to carry the children of their masters. Moss plays Offred (Fred is her master) while Alexis Bledel is Ofglen (Hers is Glen, see the connection?), as the two women try to survive being property in an extreme fundamentalist society.





Also starring Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale hits Hulu on April 27th.



