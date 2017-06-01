First 'Thor: Ragnarok' Image And Synopsis Reveal A Superhero Showdown

Hopefully you haven't grown tired of all the hero vs. hero action you saw in 2016 because it ain't over yet. Marvel's-inspired sequelhas just dropped its first official image, featuring Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi. Does that really count? Everyone else seems to think so. Anyway, we're also getting a first look at the official synopsis, and it teases a rematch between Thor and the jade Avenger, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk."In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok--the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization--at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger--the Incredible Hulk!"We learned a few weeks ago that Sakaar, the battle planet seen in the comic, would also be in the movie. Makes sense, and so does the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange considering his solo movie's post-credits sequence. The rest of the cast features the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and it will be very interesting to see how he fits in; Cate Blanchett as Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Karl Urban as Skurge, and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.opens November 3rd.