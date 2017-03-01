1/03/2017
First Look At Terrence Malick's 'Song To Song' With Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, And Rooney Mara
Terrence Malick had a veritable army of celebs show up to shoot scenes for last year's dreadful Knight of Cups, only to see most of those scenes left on the cutting room or reduced to background fodder. So maybe they've all got a better shot with his forever-developing music drama, Song to Song, which was formerly known as Weightless? Eh, probably not, but here's a look at an impressive trio who may make the final cut.
Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, and Michael Fassbender appear in this first official look at the film, which follows two entangled couples as they chase success against the backdrop of Austin's music scene. Gosling and Mara play struggling songwriters, while Fassbender is a music mogul and Natalie Portman a waitress. You may recall years ago images of Christian Bale and Haley Bennett hanging around Austin City Limits shooting scenes for Malick, and maybe one or two of those will make it in. Who knows? It's really hard to know what to expect from him, but I hope at least he tries to switch up the formula a little bit. If Bale is running along the beach or pouting in an elevator I'm just going to get up and walk out.
Cate Blanchett, Val Kilmer, Benicio Del Toro, Clifton Collins Jr., Angela Bettis, Bérénice Marlohe, Florence Welch, and Holly Hunter could make appearance in Song to Song when it opens March 17th. Or they might not. [IndieWire]