First Look At Duncan Jones' 'Mute' With Paul Rudd, Alexander Skarsgard, And Justin Theroux

Although he spent years grinding out his first studio blockbuster in, Duncan Jones is sitting around taking a little time off. Instead he's already begun filming on his next project,, and for good reason. The sci-fi flick has been on the radar since early in his directing career, and with Netflix backing it why waste time?We've seen concept art from the film but today brings the first official stills, and they feature stars Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux, and Alexander Skarsgard. Set in a future version of Berlin, the has Skarsgard as a mute bartender who ventures deep into the city's underbelly when his beloved girlfriend vanishes without a trace. His only clue? A pair of wise-cracking surgeons, and you can guess who plays them.hopes to make some noise for Netflix in 2017.