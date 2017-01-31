Final 'Beauty And The Beast' Trailer Features Ariana Grande And John Legend

Twenty-five years ago Disney'sbecame the first animated movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It didn't win, but you can bet the Mouse House's timing, just days following the Oscar nominations, isn't a coincidence. They'll be hoping to replicate the earlier magic in more ways than one, and part of that includes a new version of the Oscar-winning theme song now performed by John Legend and Ariana Grande.Emma Watson and Dan Stevens lead this live-action interpretation of the classic fairy tale, with Bill Condon directing what is certainly a handsome film. I still think the Beast looks a little off but maybe my opinion will change upon seeing it altogether rather than in snippets in like this. Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson co-star with many of them taking on the various CGI characters.opens March 17th.