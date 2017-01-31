1/31/2017
Everyone Has Vanished In New Trailer For 'Bokeh' Starring Maika Monroe
Many a horror movie and TV show has begun with the premise of someone waking up to find themselves completely alone. The Walking Dead opened that way, and so did Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later, for example. Of course, things don't exactly stay that way most of the time...but what if they did?
That seems to be the idea behind Bokeh, which features It Follows breakout Maika Monroe and Matt O'Leary (of the underrated Time Lapse). Directed by Andrew Sullivan and Geoffrey Orthwein in their debut, the film centers on an American couple who spend their savings on a vacation to Iceland, only to wake up to find that everybody in Reykjavík has vanished. That sounds kinda nice, actually, but as you can see it turns pretty creepy. Here's the synopsis, which thankfully doesn't reveal too much...
On a romantic getaway to Iceland, a young American couple wake up one morning to discover every person on earth has disappeared. Their struggle to survive and to reconcile the mysterious event lead them to reconsider everything they know about themselves and the world.
Bokeh opens in theaters and VOD on March 24th.