New 'Justice League' Image, Plus News on Supes!





Yup, that's right...it's just them standing around again. Granted the outfits are amazing and it's always going to be cool to see this group standing together but whoever is in charge of their marketing really needs to be sat down and talked to. First of all the biggest issue with all of the DC movies thus far has been their dour tone, now they've made statements and done interviews claiming to have made adding levity and humor a high priority but seeing is believing folks, and what I see is dark and drab. Let's take a quick look at the other two major image releases we've seen.









I mean c'mon! Is it always dark and dreary in DC world? Yes, they are decidedly bad-ass but they have to know by now that this isn't enough. How about some action shots? I know it's hard to convey comedy in a still image but how about a shot of someone not looking like they just got an audit notice from the IRS. Plus, what's up with Aquaman? I'm going to go ahead and make some predictions based on the trailer and these images. Aquaman isn't going to join the team until the very end, in the start of the third act and the last image in the series here...the one that looks like an 80's music video with all the steam, that's going to be the team arriving to the final battle before the return of Big Blue (more on that later)





The other thing you'll notice in these photos is the absence of a certain red and blue clad God. Well, of course we all knew that Superman would be back from that final shot of dirt rising from off of his casket in BvS, but Zack Snyder's finally come out and confirmed that not only will he be back but he will be back in time for this movie.





From the Empire article:

"Superman does play a big part in this movie," he tells us, cryptically. "His presence, and lack of presence, are big story points..."