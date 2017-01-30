1/30/2017
Dominic West Joins 'Tomb Raider' Reboot, Ethan Hawke And Noomi Rapace Head to 'Stockholm'
Producing has kicked off on the Tomb Raider reboot with Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara Croft, but there's still room for one more key addition. The Wire's Dominic West has joined the film as Lara Croft's father, whose research she is attempting to complete so as to clear his name. Daniel Wu and Walton Goggins co-star with Roar Uthaug at the helm. Tomb Raider opens March 16th 2018. [THR]
Ethan Hawke is reteaming with his Born to be Blue director Robert Budreau for Stockholm, a film based on the European city's 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis that gave rise to the psychological phenomenon known as "Stockholm Syndrome". Noomi Rapace is on board the film, as well, with shooting set to begin in April. Hawke gave one of last year's finest performances the last time he worked with Budreau so I'm expecting big things here.