1/31/2017
Diego Luna Is The New 'Scarface', Antoine Fuqua Drops Out
It's been a busy night for directors who no longer want to be quite so busy. Just a short while after Ben Affleck sent up the Bat-signal on The Batman, now comes word from Variety that Antoine Fuqua is dropping out the Scarface remake he's been attached to for some time. But as Fuqua departs, the film does appear to have found someone to play the iconic gangster and it's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Diego Luna.
The reason behind Fuqua's departure don't have to do with creative differences, but instead it's that he and Denzel Washington are set to get moving on The Equalizer 2. There simply wasn't time for Fuqua to do both, and who is going to turn down working with Denzel again, especially as he's currently up for another Oscar? Terrence Winter, Jonathan Herman, and Suicide Squad's David Ayer have all taken passes at the Scarface script, which moves the action to modern day Los Angeles.
Universal is looking at directors now in order to maintain the spring start date, but perhaps they should consider Luna himself? He most recently was at the helm for last year's road trip drama, Mr. Pig, and before that directed the Cesar Chavez biopic starring Michael Pena.