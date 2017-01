Diego Luna Is The New 'Scarface', Antoine Fuqua Drops Out

It's been a busy night for directors who no longer want to be quite so busy. Just a short while after Ben Affleck sent up the Bat-signal on The Batman , now comes word from Variety that Antoine Fuqua is dropping out theremake he's been attached to for some time. But as Fuqua departs, the film does appear to have found someone to play the iconic gangster and it'sDiego Luna.The reason behind Fuqua's departure don't have to do with creative differences, but instead it's that he and Denzel Washington are set to get moving on. There simply wasn't time for Fuqua to do both, and who is going to turn down working with Denzel again, especially as he's currently up for another Oscar? Terrence Winter, Jonathan Herman, andDavid Ayer have all taken passes at thescript, which moves the action to modern day Los Angeles.Universal is looking at directors now in order to maintain the spring start date, but perhaps they should consider Luna himself? He most recently was at the helm for last year's road trip drama,, and before that directed thebiopic starring Michael Pena.