1/04/2017
Debra Winger & Tracy Letts Struggle With Marriage In First Trailer For 'The Lovers'
I don't know if A24 expects their movies to make a ton of money, but every single release comes with a certain level of prestige. Considering the short amount of time they've been around it's quite remarkable, and they hope to replicate it in 2017. One of their first movies out of the game will be the unassuming relationship drama The Lovers, which stars Debra Winger and Tracy Letts.
Directed by Azazel Jacobs, who was at the helm of the impressive indie Terri a few years ago, the film explores infidelity and reconciliation in a long-term marriage. There's something comforting about seeing Winger on the screen more often, and Letts has always been a powerful force. Mostly he's known for his stage work but if you saw him in Indignation you know what he can bring to the screen. The film also stars Game of Thrones' Aidan Gillen and Boogie Nights' Melora Walters. Oh Jessie how I've missed you. Here's the synopsis:
Written and Directed by Azazel Jacobs, THE LOVERS is a refreshing, funny look at love, fidelity, and family, starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a long-married and completely dispassionate husband and wife. Both are in the midst of serious affairs and are increasingly committed to their new partners. But on the brink of officially calling it quits, a spark between them suddenly and unexpectedly reignites, leading them into an impulsive romance that forces them to navigate the hilarious complications of “cheating” on their respective lovers. A mixture of humor and powerful emotion, the story is a uniquely honest take on modern marriage.
The Lovers opens on May 5, 2017.