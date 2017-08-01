DC's Greatest Heroes Unite In New 'Justice League' Photo

Everything we've seen from Zack Snyder's Justice League and only now are we getting the team together side-by-side, and I hope they're staring at somebody mighty imposing. If that's Lex Luther on the other end of their glare it will be very disappointing.
USA Today dropped the image as part of their 2017 preview of upcoming blockbusters, and for Warner Bros. this is really the big daddy. They've found some measure of box office success with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad, and likely will again with Wonder Woman, but critical praise has been hard to capture. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that Justice League will get gutted by critics, too, while audiences will generally enjoy it the way they have the other movies.
So you may be wondering where the heck Henry Cavill's Superman is that he's not in this pic? Duh, he's dead, remember? And in no way shape or form will he ever come back because comic book characters always stay dead as a rule.
Obviously he'll be back. Justice League opens November 17th.