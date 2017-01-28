Date Night Gets PG-13 Naughty In New 'Fifty Shades Darker' Clip

This clip forencapsulates everything about these movies that doesn't work, at least for me. It finds Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan back as frisky couple Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, enjoying a date night that suddenly takes a turn when he tells her to "Take them off" right now. She does as she's told, and all sorts of R-rated naughtiness ensues, right?Well, no. Instead it gets PG-13 steamy as they rush into a crowded elevator playing Taylor Swift and ZAYN's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever". While he feels up her leg, the faces Dakota Johnson makes are more comical than sensual. Meanwhile all I keep thinking is "They left before dessert?"But then maybe that's why these movies aren't for me, and why we'll have two reviews ofwhen it opens on February 10th. One will be from me, the other by author colleague Jen Scott who has a much deeper appreciation than I do.