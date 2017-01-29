1/29/2017
Complete List Of Sundance Award Winners, Plus Watch The Ceremony In Full
The 2017 Sundance Film Festival has drawn to a close, and this might have been the wildest year I've attended yet. Not only were there too many great films to cover (as always), but we were practically drowning in snow, more snow than I've ever seen in Park City. Last week found the event (and the shuttle routes) taken over by the awesome attendees of the Womens' March, there were cyber-attacks that shut down the ticketing office, and power outages that wiped out a day's worth of movies for some folks. It was pretty insane, even for Sundance.
And it was all to get to last night's awards ceremony, hosted by the hilarious and talented Jessica Williams (of The Incredible Jessica James, reviewed here). As you might expect, there were plenty of comments made about Trump and his Muslim ban, which is having a direct impact on certain members of the Hollywood community. I don't know if there were any true surprises out of the winners, but I was happy to see Macon Blair's directorial debut I don't feel at home in this world anymore. take home the Grand Jury Drama award, while Crown Heights was a bit of a shock in taking the Audience award.
Check out the full list of winners below, followed by the ceremony in its entirety.
Winner of the U. S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic – “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” ( review)
The U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: “Dina”
The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: “Last Men in Aleppo”
The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: “The Nile Hilton Incident”
The Audience Award: U.S. Documentary: Chasing Coral
The Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic: “Crown Heights” (review)
The Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary: Joe Piscatella, “Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower”
The Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic: Ernesto Contreras, “SUEÑO EN OTRO IDIOMA (I Dream in Another Language)”
The Audience Award: NEXT: “Gook”
The Directing Award: U.S. Documentary: Peter Nix for “The Force”
The Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic: Eliza Hittman for “Beach Rats”
The Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary: Pascale Lamache, “Winnie”
The Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic: Francis Lee, “God’s Own Country”
The Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic: “Ingrid Goes West” (review)
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking: “Step”
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing: “Unrest”
The U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling: “Strong Island”
The U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award – The Orwell Award: “Icarus”
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Cinematography: “The Yellow Birds” (review)
A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance: Chante Adams In “Roxanne Roxanne” (review)
A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director: Maggie Betts for “Novitiate”
A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision: “Motherland”
A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award For Masterful Storytelling: “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World”
A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography: “Machines”
A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting: Kristen Tan, “Pop Aye”
A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision: Jun Gen, “Free and Easy”
A World Cinema Drama Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Manu Dacosse, “Axolotl Overkill”