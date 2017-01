Complete List Of Sundance Award Winners, Plus Watch The Ceremony In Full

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival has drawn to a close, and this might have been the wildest year I've attended yet. Not only were there too many great films to cover (as always), but we were practically drowning in snow, more snow than I've ever seen in Park City. Last week found the event (and the shuttle routes) taken over by the awesome attendees of the Womens' March, there were cyber-attacks that shut down the ticketing office, and power outages that wiped out a day's worth of movies for some folks. It was pretty insane, even for Sundance.And it was all to get to last night's awards ceremony, hosted by the hilarious and talented Jessica Williams (of, reviewed here ). As you might expect, there were plenty of comments made about Trump and his Muslim ban, which is having a direct impact on certain members of the Hollywood community. I don't know if there were any true surprises out of the winners, but I was happy to see Macon Blair's directorial debuttake home the Grand Jury Drama award, whilewas a bit of a shock in taking the Audience award.Check out the full list of winners below, followed by the ceremony in its entirety. You can check out all our Sundance 2017 coverage right here Winner of the U. S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic –The U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: “The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: “The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: “The Audience Award: U.S. Documentary:The Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic: “” ( review The Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary: Joe Piscatella, “The Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic: Ernesto Contreras, “SThe Audience Award: NEXT: “The Directing Award: U.S. Documentary: Peter Nix for “TThe Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic: Eliza Hittman for “The Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary: Pascale Lamache, “The Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic: Francis Lee, “The Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic: “” ( review U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking: “U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing: “The U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling: “The U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award – The Orwell Award: “U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Cinematography: “” ( review A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance: Chante Adams In “R” ( review A U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director: Maggie Betts for “A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision: “A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award For Masterful Storytelling: “A World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography: “A World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting: Kristen Tan, “PA World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision: Jun Gen, “A World Cinema Drama Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Manu Dacosse, “