1/31/2017
Colin Farrell Joins Denzel Washington In Legal Thriller, 'Inner City'
Colin Farrell spent 2016 in The Lobster, where singles were transformed into animals, and in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them where...well, fantastic beasts roamed. Now he's ready to take on a role that's a little more grounded in reality, and he'll do it opposite Oscar winner and current Best Actor nominee, Denzel Washington.
Farrell will join Denzel in Inner City, the new film from Nightcrawler writer/director, Dan Gilroy. Denzel plays a reclusive Los Angeles lawyer who is sought for help by a ruthless law firm soon after his mentor's death, only to discover there's something sinister about them. Sounds like some John Grisham stuff. Farrell will play the slick attorney who recruits Denzel's character.
Shooting begins in March. Next up for Farrell is Sofia Coppola's remake of The Beguiled. [THR]