Check Out the Red-Band Trailer for Julia Ducournau's 'RAW'

Everyone in Justine’s family is a vet. And a vegetarian. At sixteen she’s a brilliant student starting out at veterinary school where she experiences a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her family principles and eats RAW meat for the first time. Justine will soon face the terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge…





Ok, I guess that kind of clears things up but there are still so many questions. Don't get me wrong I don't mean this in a negative way, it takes a lot of skill to make something so different, stylish, and for lack of a better term odd, this intriguing in a trailer. A slow build into insanity we start with what looks like a standard French film, to a kidnapping thriller, into a foodies nightmare induced Orwellian future scape complete with what looks like raw entrails and ends up with a classic Vampire shot. Like I said, intriguing. If there's one thing that I would like to know after seeing this trailer and then reading the synopsis it would be the definition of RAW, you know capitalization always drives up the malicious perception of anything! Check it out below and tell me you don't want to know more!













And just in case you like your trailers a bit more tame here's the green band trailer as well













I'm going to put this on front street...I'm not sure what I just saw, but I do know it was unsettling. Let's take a look at the official synopsis to clear things up.