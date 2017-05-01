1/05/2017
Carrie Fisher May Have Had A Major Role In 'Star Wars 9'
It's an unfortunate part of what we do that the passing of Carrie Fisher leaves us with questions about her roles in future Star Wars movies. We already know that she wrapped work on Star Wars: Episode VIII, but beyond that there are still a lot of unanswered questions. Will General Leia get a Paul Walker-esque send off at the end of the film? How will her absence affect Star Wars 9?
We're starting to get an answer to that last question, thanks to reports by Esquire and The Insurance Insider. Apparently, Disney and Lucasfilm are ready to file a $50M insurance claim over Fisher's loss. That's sizable chunk of cash, and as the sites rightfully note it likely means she had a big role in Star Wars 9. Before you ask, insuring actors is all part of the business, especially for high-profile stars who are very visible.
So we'll see how Lucasfilm and director Colin Trevorrow handle Leia's absence. We could see another character pick up the slack (Maybe Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd?), but I hope any thought of using CGI to bring Leia back has been flushed down the sarlacc pit.