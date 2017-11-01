1/11/2017
Bronies Rejoice! 'My Little Pony: The Movie' Adds Zoe Saldana, New Logo Revealed
Bronies have just been given another reason to get all lathered up for My Little Pony: The Movie. Zoe Saldana, who already has a ton of franchises under her belt with Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar, has just joined the animated movie's voice cast. Hasbro and Lionsgate have also dropped the first logo, which...yep, that's My Little Pony, alright.
Saldana, who can be seen right now in Ben Affleck's Live by Night, joins the previously announced Kristin Chenoweth, Emily Blunt, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber, Sia, Uzo Aduba, and Michael Peña, and the voice actors behind the “Mane 6” from Discovery Family’s wildly popular My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series – Andrea Libman, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain and Cathy Weseluck.
My Little Pony: The Movie opens October 6th.