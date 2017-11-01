Bronies Rejoice! 'My Little Pony: The Movie' Adds Zoe Saldana, New Logo Revealed

Bronies have just been given another reason to get all lathered up for. Zoe Saldana, who already has a ton of franchises under her belt with, and, has just joined the animated movie's voice cast. Hasbro and Lionsgate have also dropped the first logo, which...yep, that's, alright.Saldana, who can be seen right now in Ben Affleck's, joins the previously announced Kristin Chenoweth, Emily Blunt, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber, Sia, Uzo Aduba, and Michael Peña, and the voice actors behind the “Mane 6” from Discovery Family’s wildly popularseries – Andrea Libman, Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain and Cathy Weseluck.opens October 6th.