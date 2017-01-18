Brand New Trailer for 'The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature'





To further prove that you don't need to be especially unique, or have something special to make money with an animated movie we have a sequel to the squirrel based animated world of "The Nut Job". Following the 2014 film, The Nut Job 2: nutty by nature sees the furry ones forced to go up against a land developer that is threatening their park. Surprisingly there wasn't one good giggle in this whole trailer. I'm not trying to be a downer, I love some pretty out there flicks, but this almost seems like a paint by numbers project to fill some production company's empty slate for an animated family flick. But hey, at least it means Brendan Fraser's getting work! The Nut Job 2: nutty by nature hits theaters this summer.







