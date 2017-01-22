1/22/2017
Box Office: 'Split' Surprises With $40 Million Start to Take the Top Spot!
1. Split- $40M
M. Night Shyamalan's thriller about three girls abducted by a man with 24 separate personalities has surprised with a decisive win in this week's box office doubling the take of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Is this a return for Shyamalan who hasn't had a bonafide critical and commercial hit in almost 20 years? Personally I think it was McAvoy's draw but time will tell!
2. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage- $20M
A total right in line with what I'd expect for the third installment in a film franchise that's 15 years old and was never really that mega-popular to begin with. While I did find the movie to be a good bit of fun this start doesn't bode well for a xXx franchise in the future. Though, if the Underworld and Resident Evil franchises can teach us anything it's that nowadays it's the international number that determines whether a franchise lives or dies.
3. Hidden Figures- $16.2M/$84.2M
The story of three African-American women who were instrumental in NASA's success during the space race years continues to bring in solid returns chugging along with only a 22% drop in it's box office take. $100M is seeming more and more likely by the week
4. Sing- $9M/$249M
5. La La Land- $8.3M/$89.6M
Talk about staying power! In it's seventh week on the charts La La Land is still in the top 5 pulling in just shy of 10 million!
6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story- $7.03M/$512M
7. Monster Trucks- $7M/$22M
A certified flop Monster Trucks dropped to an even $7 million this week and will be lucky to hit $30 million on it's reported $150 million dollar budget. I just want to know who thought this flick would work? I mean, really?
8. Patriots Day- $6M/$23.6M
9. The Founder- $3.758M
Though it was only released on 1,115 screens, which is about 1/3 of the 3,000 screens that usually denote a wide-release, I can't help but to feel like these numbers are extremely disappointing for a movie with so much hype and awards buzz. We shall see if it gains steam, which isn't out of the question considering the rave reviews the film is getting but until then it isn't looking like a super-sized cash-in for the filmmakers
10. Sleepless- $3.706M/$15.1M
All things considered $15 million isn't horrible for a movie that opened so quietly during the middle of January. Still, there was a time that a Jamie Foxx actioner was guaranteed at least a $50 million dollar take.
Outside of Shymalan's return to a #1 debut we ended up with a pretty standard weekend in January. Given Trump's inaguration and everything going on in Washington and all around the country I really thought there would be a box office surge of people looking to escape the real world for a bit. Expect these types of weekend's to continue until the blockbusters start hitting in March!