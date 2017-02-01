1/02/2017
Box Office: 'Rogue One' Launches Into 2017 On Top
1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story- $64.3M/$439.7M
Incredibly, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story only dropped 22% going into its third weekend, and actually increased its hold when including the four-day holiday. That's far and away better than 'The Force Awakens' and the 38% drop it had at this stretch. It moves past Captain America: Civil War as the #2 domestic release of the year, and now sets its sights on Finding Dory's $486M. Certainly that mark is within reach for Disney, who now own 6 of the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2016. Worldwide the film has totaled $790M, putting the $1B mark also within reach. Crazy.
2. Sing- $56.4M/$180M
Illumination appears to have another animated smash on their hands with Sing, as the star-studded musical scored $56.4M over the holiday weekend for $180M domestic, $277M worldwide. Illumination already has the #4 domestic movie of 2016 with The Secret Life of Pets, so this has been a very good year for the studio, and that's without the money-printing Despicable Me franchise.
3. Passengers- $20.7M/$66M
Sony will be hoping Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt's star power will lead to an international bounce for Passengers, as the sci-fi film is struggling stateside. The film earned another $20.7M giving it $66M, which wouldn't be so bad if it didn't cost $110M. Oops.
4. Moana- $14.3M/$213.3M
5. Why Him?- $13M/$37.5M
6. Fences- $12.7M/$32.4M
As expected, it didn't take long for Fences to be Denzel Washington's highest-grossing turn behind the camera. Expect the August Wilson adaptation to stick around a while as both he and Viola Davis are heavy Oscar contenders.
7. La La Land- $12.3M/$37M
Speaking of which, the Best Picture frontrunner La La Land is on a tear, earning $12.3M while still at a sub-1000 theater level. That bodes extremely well for its eventual expansion nationwide.
8. Assassin's Creed- $10.8M/$41.9M
The best hope for Assassin's Creed at this point is that the foreign numbers remain strong. On top of its meager domestic total, the video game adaptation has $44M overseas which isn't too bad. Still, I don't think this is going to be the franchise launch they were hoping for.
9. Manchester by the Sea- $5.46M/$29.6M
10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them- $5.4M/$225.4M