1/08/2017
Box Office: 'Hidden Figures' Soars With $21M, 'Underworld' Finds Comfort Overseas
1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story- $21.9M/$477.2M
Despite a smallish debut in China, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has hit $914M worldwide. Pretty sure Disney isn't sweating it.
2. Hidden Figures (review)- $21.8M/$24.7M
As expected, and hoped to be honest, Hidden Figures hit wide expansion and continued to skyrocket with $21.8M in its third official weekend. Fox added an additional 2400 theaters and yet it continues to pack in crowds with over $8K per site on average, the highest of any movie in the top 10. The film charts the untold story of the African-American women who played an integral role in the Space Race, and it has been powered by Oscars potential since day one, especially for star Taraji P. Henson. So a further boost is expected and maybe begin after tonight's Golden Globes.
3. Sing- $19.5M/$213.3M
4. Underworld: Blood Wars (review)- $13.1M
Before anybody looks at the sorrowful $13M debut of Underworld: Blood Wars, the fifth in the long-running vampire franchise led by Kate Beckinsale, and says it's time to pack it in, just consider a couple of things. For one, this is one of the cheapest movies they've made yet at only $35M, and I have to say the visuals did not suffer in the least. And second, like its sister Resident Evil franchise, these movies have always found the bulk of their audience overseas. That continues now with $42M internationally for a worldwide haul of $55M, far beyond the cost Screen Gems had to plunk down. So when you get that announcement of a sixth movie in a few weeks, you'll understand why it's happening.
5. La La Land- $10M/$51.6M
6. Passengers- $8.8M/$80.8M
7. Why Him? - $6.5M/$48.5M
8. Moana- $6.4M/$225.3M
9. Fences- $4.7M/$40.6M
10. Assassin's Creed- $3.8M/$49.5M