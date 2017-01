Bob Odenkirk Is On The Case In Trailer For Netflix's 'Girlfriend's Day'

With Netflix expanding their base of original content, it's opened up room for them to get experimental. So you want a movie about a superhero with smartphone powers ? Okay, sure, why not? Well how about a dark comedy...sorta, that stars Bob Odenkirk fromand is kinda like a murder mystery involving greeting card writers?Odenkirk stars in Netflix's, in which he plays a down 'n out Hallmark card writer who is invigorated by the new Girlfriend's Day holiday. But then the special day starts causing people to die or something (I'd wanna kill somebody if there was such a holiday, too.) and he has to figure it out. Eh. Here's the synopsis:Nope, that didn't help. Well, at least the cast is excellent with Amber Tamblyn, Natasha Lyonne, Ed Begley Jr., Stacy Keach, Rich Sommer, June Diane Raphael, Andy Richter, Stephanie Courtney, Toby Huss, Stephen Michael Quezada, Derek Waters, and Echo Kellum all passing through.hits Netflix on Valentine's Day.