1/17/2017
Bob Odenkirk Is On The Case In Trailer For Netflix's 'Girlfriend's Day'
With Netflix expanding their base of original content, it's opened up room for them to get experimental. So you want a movie about a superhero with smartphone powers? Okay, sure, why not? Well how about a dark comedy...sorta, that stars Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul and is kinda like a murder mystery involving greeting card writers?
Odenkirk stars in Netflix's Girlfriend's Day, in which he plays a down 'n out Hallmark card writer who is invigorated by the new Girlfriend's Day holiday. But then the special day starts causing people to die or something (I'd wanna kill somebody if there was such a holiday, too.) and he has to figure it out. Eh. Here's the synopsis:
Ever wonder who penned the perfect words to the Mother’s Day card you sent last year? Or the hilarious birthday card you gave your best friend? A master of words, that’s who.
In the Netflix original film, Girlfriend’s Day, director Michael Paul Stephenson (“The American Scream“) invites you to experience a clever and quirky story about love, loss and the worst place to get a paper cut. Meet Ray Wentworth (Bob Odenkirk), once a king of the wordsmith world, and now a down-on-his-luck romance card writer. In an effort to recapture the feelings that once made him the greatest, he gets entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card for a newly crowned holiday: Girlfriend’s Day.
Nope, that didn't help. Well, at least the cast is excellent with Amber Tamblyn, Natasha Lyonne, Ed Begley Jr., Stacy Keach, Rich Sommer, June Diane Raphael, Andy Richter, Stephanie Courtney, Toby Huss, Stephen Michael Quezada, Derek Waters, and Echo Kellum all passing through. Girlfriend's Day hits Netflix on Valentine's Day.