1/03/2017
'Blade Runner 2049' May Use CGI To Bring Back An Original Replicant
While Rogue One is an undeniable hit, there's one aspect that has polarized audience. The CGI used to bring back a few familiar faces was borderline offensive to some, while others saw no big deal with it. Personally, it didn't bother me one bit, although I hope it isn't used too much. That said, one major sci-fi film may already be employing CGI to do something similar, and that's Blade Runner 2049.
According to The Terminator Fans (judge accordingly), Denis Villeneuve's sequel will bring back one of the original Replicants, which can be done now thanks to improvements in CGI technology. So who will it be? The options are a young Rutger Hauer as Roy Batty, Daryl Hannah as Pris, Sean Young as Rachael, and of course, Harrison Ford himself as Rick Deckard. So does that mean we'll get a young and old Deckard in the film? Villeneuve has promised to clear up the mystery surrounding Deckard's identity and this could be part of doing that.
So what do you think? Do you want CGI used in that way in Blade Runner 2049? The film opens on October 6th, with Harrison Ford joined by Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.