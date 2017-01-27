'Black Panther' Synopsis And Full Cast Revealed As Production Kicks Off

Hard as it may be to believe, Marvel Studios is actually cranking things up a notch. After giving us two movies a year for most of the MCU's existence, we'll be getting three from here on out. That means multiple productions underway at once. With filming onalready taking place, Marvel'shas now official begun.With the start of production on Ryan Coogler's film comes a complete cast listing that confirms Andy Serkis will return as Panther nemesis, Ulysses Klaw. Serkis played him in Avengers: Age of Ultron and here's hoping he shows up with his sonic cannon arm. Chadwick Boseman is locked to play T'Challa aka Black Panther, joined by Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Dania Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Sterling K. Brown, and John Kani.And here is the brand new synopsis which teases the return of an old enemy...“Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.opens February 16th 2018.