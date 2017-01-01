1/01/2017
Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Confirmed For 'Thor: Ragnarok'
We already knew that Thor: Ragnarok was something of a buddy teamup between Thor and the Hulk, but the closing credits of Doctor Strange suggested their duo might actually be a trio. And yep, that's definitely the case as Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme has been confirmed to join Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.
Disney's official fansite D23 puts all three Marvel heroes into the Planet Hulk-inspired adventure...
“Thor: Ragnarok in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new.”
So not a huge surprise but a welcome confirmation. Can we call this Avengers 2.75? The only question is how big of a role Cumberbatch will have. Will it be just a cameo? This would seem to indicate Doctor Strange has a pretty big part.
Directed by Taika Waititi and co-starring Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Cate Blanchett, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Jaimie Alexander, and Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnaork opens November 3rd.