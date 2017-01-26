1/26/2017
Ben Mendelsohn And Edie Falco Join Nicole Holofcener's 'The Land Of Steady Habits'
Generally, Nicole Holofcener makes us wait a few years between projects. It's been a few years since Enough Said, and during that time she's been busy directing multiple episodes of different TV shows. She also penned the script for crime thriller Every Secret Thing. Her upcoming Netflix film The Land of Steady Habits is starting to come together now and the first three cast members are pretty great.
Deadline reports Ben Mendelsohn, Edie Falco, and Thomas Mann will star in the film, an adaptation of Ted Thompson's novel. Mendsolsohn plays “a man in his mid-fifties and newly retired. He has long been drenched in “The Land of Steady Habits,” and is ready to reap the rewards of a sensible life. With his grown son’s (Mann) college tuition paid in full, Anders decides he’s had enough of steady habits. So, he leaves his wife (Falco), buys a condo and waits for the freedom to transform him. Stripped of the comforts of his previous identity, he embarks on a clumsy and heartbreaking journey to reconcile his past with his present.”
Look for the film to hit Netflix some time next year. You can still see Mendelsohn in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Falco is at Sundance with Gillian Robespierre's Landline (which I reviewed here), and Mann will be seen next in Kong: Skull Island.