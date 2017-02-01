1/02/2017
Ben Affleck Suggests He May Not Direct 'The Batman' Now
Ben Affleck's starting to sound awfully wobbly on directing The Batman. He's never really sounded committed to it, despite Warner Bros. announcing him as the director, and pushing back Justice League 2 so Affleck could get to it. There's even some confusion among the cast, who seem to think shooting is right around the corner, while he says there's no rush. So what exactly is going on? Based on Affleck's latest comments to The Guardian, he's not anywhere near close to being ready, and may not ever be...
“…it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it,” he said.
To be fair, this isn't too far away from Affleck's prior stance. But what is important is that months have gone by without any change. He doesn't seem to be moving any closer to directing the film, and soon time is going to run out. Complicating matters is the lukewarm response to his most recent directorial effort, Live by Night, and you can bet Affleck is going to make sure everything is perfect before he jumps behind the camera again.