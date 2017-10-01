1/10/2017
Ben Affleck Confirms He'll Direct 'The Batman', Just Stop Bugging Him About It
Ben Affleck's frustrated, ya'll. He probably has good reason, to be honest. The early reviews for Live By Night haven't been great (Mine is sorta "meh"), but worse everyone is in a tailspin over recent comments that suggested he won't direct The Batman. Granted, Affleck put that idea out into the cosmos himself, but it wasn't vastly different from what he's been saying for months. Well finally he's had enough, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live he confirmed that he will direct the solo Batman movie, and then he had to get something off his chest...
"I’m gonna direct the next Batman. We’re working on it...It’s one of those things that’s really frustrating — with ‘Live by Night,’ it took me a year and a half to write it and get it ready and I worked really hard, and nobody gave a sh–. No one was like, ‘Where’s Live by Night?!’ But with Batman I keep on getting, ‘Where’s the f—ing Batman?!’ and I’m like, ‘I’m working! Can you give me a second?!”
So quit bugging him, alright? That goes double for the "journalists" interviewing him for Live by Night but stop to ask questions about Batman and Justice League. That's an irritating practice prevalent in our industry now, and hopefully it stops. Superhero movies always take precedent no matter what.
The Batman probably won't hit the target spring start date, but rest assured Affleck is working on it.