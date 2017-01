Ben Affleck Confirms He'll Direct 'The Batman', Just Stop Bugging Him About It

Ben Affleck's frustrated, ya'll. He probably has good reason, to be honest. The early reviews forhaven't been great ( Mine is sorta "meh" ), but worse everyone is in a tailspin over recent comments that suggested he won't direct. Granted, Affleck put that idea out into the cosmos himself , but it wasn't vastly different from what he's been saying for months. Well finally he's had enough, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live he confirmed that he will direct the solo Batman movie, and then he had to get something off his chest...So quit bugging him, alright? That goes double for the "journalists" interviewing him for Live by Night but stop to ask questions about Batman and. That's an irritating practice prevalent in our industry now, and hopefully it stops. Superhero movies always take precedent no matter what.probably won't hit the target spring start date, but rest assured Affleck is working on it.