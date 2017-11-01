Bear Witness To A24's Mystery Sci-Fi Trailer

Not everybody can play the mystery box game. Obviously J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot have proven to be masters at it, but what about prestige distributor A24? Not who we think of first, is it? Well they are clearly keeping secrets right now, because they've just dropped a mysterious new trailer for a movie nobody knows anything about.The untitled project, which could be a movie or TV show, tells us to go "Beyond Reality" and "Change Identity", suggesting it may be sci-fi. But the images are pretty commonplace for the most part, short of a few things that definitely appear futuristic, and it's really hard to make heads or tails out of it.I'm stumped, but I trust A24, the folks behind, and many more, to deliver at this point. Hopefully we'll learn more soon.