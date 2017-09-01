'Baywatch' Red Band Trailers Look Like A Far-Fetched TV Show





Check out the synopsis for the Seth Gordon-directed flick: BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.





Baywatch hits theaters on May 26th.





"This is Baywatch, you pussy!" Yep, these are definitely red band trailers for, but it has less to do with the half-naked lifeguards and more to do with the language. The comedy is based on the globally popular TV series that somebody in your family probably loved for some reason. This version stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, and Hannibal Buress, with Priyanka Chopra making her presence felt as the villain. We haven't seen a lot of her character up to this point, but we get the best look at her here.