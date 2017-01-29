'Avengers: Infinity War' Will Include Mantis From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2'

We already knew the Guardians of the Galaxy would be turning up in Avengers: Infinity War, but with filming now underway we're learning of another character from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 who will be making the jump. Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, has confirmed via Instagram that she has arrived in Atlanta to be part of the big Avengers crossover.
Since we know Mantis has deep ties to Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), it stands to reason that he will also be joining her. We don't have any confirmation of that, though, and probably won't until a full cast list is released.
Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 opens May 5th 2017.