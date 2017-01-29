'Avengers: Infinity War' Will Include Mantis From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2'

#infinitywar A photo posted by Pomin8r (@pomin8r) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:11am PST

We already knew the Guardians of the Galaxy would be turning up in, but with filming now underway we're learning of another character fromwho will be making the jump. Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, has confirmed via Instagram that she has arrived in Atlanta to be part of the big Avengers crossover.Since we know Mantis has deep ties to Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), it stands to reason that he will also be joining her. We don't have any confirmation of that, though, and probably won't until a full cast list is released.opens May 4th 2018.opens May 5th 2017.