1/16/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'XXX: Return Of Xander Cage' Starring Vin Diesel
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of XXX: Return of Xander Cage, bringing Vin Diesel AND Ice Cube back to the hit extreme action franchise.
SYNOPSIS: The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, January 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Georgetown. If you'd like to attend, register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please note that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
XXX: Return of Xander Cage opens January 20th.