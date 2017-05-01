1/05/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'Monster Trucks'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Monster Trucks, starring Lucas Till, Jane Levy, and the speed-loving creature, Creech!
SYNOPSIS: Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.
The screening takes place on Saturday, January 7th at 10:00AM at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry, and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Monster Trucks opens January 13th.