1/14/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'The Founder' Starring Michael Keaton
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Founder, starring Michael Keaton.
SYNOPSIS: Directed by John Lee Hancock (SAVING MR. BANKS), THE FOUNDER features the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (THE WRESTLER) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Laura Dern as Ray Kroc’s first wife Ethel; John Carroll Lynch as Mac McDonald and Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, January 17th at 7:30pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry, and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Founder opens January 20th.