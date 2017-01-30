1/30/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'A Cure For Wellness'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of A Cure for Wellness, starring Dane DeHaan and directed by Pirates of the Caribbean's Gore Verbinski.
Synopsis: An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of THE RING, comes the new psychological thriller, A CURE FOR WELLNESS.
The screening takes place on Thursday, February 2nd at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
A Cure for Wellness opens February 17th.