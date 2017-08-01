1/08/2017
Attend A Free Screening Of 'The Bye Bye Man'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Bye Bye Man, the new horror starring Douglas Smith, Doug Jones, Carrie-Anne Moss and Faye Dunaway.
SYNOPSIS: From the producer of Oculus and The Strangers comes The Bye Bye Man, a chilling horror-thriller that exposes the evil behind the most unspeakable acts committed by man. When three college friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, they discover that there is only one way to avoid his curse: don’t think it, don’t say it. But once the Bye Bye Man gets inside your
head, he takes control. Is there a way to survive his possession?
The screening takes place on Tuesday, January 10th at 7:30pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply register with the STX Entertainment ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does NOT guarantee entry and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Bye Bye Man opens January 13th.