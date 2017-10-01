1/10/2017
'Aquaman' And 'Justice League' Will Be More Fun Than "Somber" 'Batman V Superman'
On the one hand, it's great that we've seen a number of creators at DC Films saying Batman v Superman's bleak tone won't be the norm. On the other hand, it's starting to sound kind of rote, like some exec sent an email with all the right talking points. The latest to call in the Fun Police is Aquaman writer Will Beall, who says James Wan's film and Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a barrel of monkeys. He tells Collider...
“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be really fun. What we’ve come up with and [director] James [Wan] especially — he has a really clear idea of the tone he’s going to have, and I think ‘Aquaman’ is one that’s going to blow people’s minds, not just visually, but I think the story and the scope of it is really great."
He added...
“I think ‘Justice League’ again is, what you’re going to see — I hope I’m not going to get in trouble for saying this — but it’s much more fun, much poppier, than … I haven’t seen ‘Wonder Woman‘ yet, but ‘Batman vs Superman’ was a little more somber. But’ Justice League’ is a lot more fun. And I think that feels to me like the direction those movies are heading now."
Here's hoping they don't try too hard to emulate the Marvel way. There should be some dark, brooding DC material out there to go along with the lighter stuff. A healthy mix of both is fine, and Warner Bros. just needs to find the right mix with the right group of creators.
Justice League opens November 17th, Aquaman on October 5th 2018.