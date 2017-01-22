1/22/2017
Apparently 'Logan' Isn't Set In The Same X-Men Universe
If you care at all about the X-Men movies and Logan in particular, then you've probably noticed the film doesn't look or sound like any other in the franchise. With its near-future setting and old Western tone, the film looks like the personal character study Darren Aronofsky had originally planned for The Wolverine (Remember that?) before James Mangold took over. You could almost say it doesn't look at all connected to the other movies. Well, maybe there's a reason for that?
According to Hugh Jackman, Logan isn't actually part of the interconnected X-Men universe at all, which is a little confusing. He told Digital Spy...
“When you see the full movie you’ll understand. Not only is it different in terms of timeline and tone, it’s a slightly different universe. It’s actually a different paradigm and that will become clear"...“We wanted to make something really different. Definitely tonally different,” he continued. Early on we had the idea for the title not having anything to do with Wolverine in it but just being about the man. And what the collateral damage of being Wolverine your entire life would be.”
So not even part of the same timeline? Oi vei. I think that statement may come back to haunt them if the movie doesn't do well. Like it or not, people like their movie universes to be cohesive, and basically telling fans this story has no impact, like that X-23's debut may be a one-shot, is a sure way to keep some of them home.
Logan hits theaters on March 3rd.