Apparently 'Logan' Isn't Set In The Same X-Men Universe

If you care at all about the X-Men movies andin particular, then you've probably noticed the film doesn't look or sound like any other in the franchise. With its near-future setting and old Western tone, the film looks like the personal character study Darren Aronofsky had originally planned for(Remember that?) before James Mangold took over. You could almost say it doesn't look at all connected to the other movies. Well, maybe there's a reason for that?According to Hugh Jackman,isn't actually part of the interconnected X-Men universe at all, which is a little confusing. He told Digital Spy...So not even part of the same timeline? Oi vei. I think that statement may come back to haunt them if the movie doesn't do well. Like it or not, people like their movie universes to be cohesive, and basically telling fans this story has no impact, like that X-23's debut may be a one-shot, is a sure way to keep some of them home.hits theaters on March 3rd.