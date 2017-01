Anna Kendrick Will Spread Holiday Cheer In Disney's Female Santa Clause Movie

It's no longer just a man's world out there. Female-driven movies are more popular than ever, and there has been a concerted effort to place women into roles historically filled by male actors. But Santa Claus? Can a woman really fill the considerable red robes of jolly ol' St. Nick? Yep, and the one to do it is Anna Kendrick. Variety reports Kendrick is in talks to star in, a Disney film that would find her playing a female Santa Claus. The story, which is penned by Marc Lawrence () who will also direct, follows "Santa’s daughter who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight.” The producer ofis in on this, too.You can bet Disney has franchise hopes for this one, and with Kendrick leading themovies there's a good chance it will be. Speaking of which, Kendrick is currently shootingwhich may take place over the holidays and comes out this December. Talk about spreading some good cheer.