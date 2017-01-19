Adam Sandler's 'Sandy Wexler' Trailer Looks Like Another Awful Netflix Effort

Adam Sandler is burning through his 4-picture exclusive deal with Netflix, and before you knock shitty movies likeand, just recognize they were some of the most streamed movies on the network. So they do their job, and now Sandler's ready with his next flick that will probably be damned atrocious.finds Sandler as a talent agent in the 1990s, meaning he can make fun of all the era-specific stuff he couldn't make funny when it WOULD have been funny. Surrounded by all of his best buds like Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, and Nick Swardson, Sandler treats us to what looks likefor stupid idiots. Here's the synopsis:Directed by Steven Brill and co-starring Jennifer Hudson, Lamorne Morris, Arsenio Hall, Jane Seymour, and Aaron Neville (!!!),hits Netflix on April 14th.