1/19/2017
Adam Sandler's 'Sandy Wexler' Trailer Looks Like Another Awful Netflix Effort
Adam Sandler is burning through his 4-picture exclusive deal with Netflix, and before you knock shitty movies like The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over, just recognize they were some of the most streamed movies on the network. So they do their job, and now Sandler's ready with his next flick that will probably be damned atrocious.
Sandy Wexler finds Sandler as a talent agent in the 1990s, meaning he can make fun of all the era-specific stuff he couldn't make funny when it WOULD have been funny. Surrounded by all of his best buds like Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, and Nick Swardson, Sandler treats us to what looks like A Star is Born for stupid idiots. Here's the synopsis:
Sandy Wexler is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single-minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke, a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park.
Directed by Steven Brill and co-starring Jennifer Hudson, Lamorne Morris, Arsenio Hall, Jane Seymour, and Aaron Neville (!!!), Sandy Wexler hits Netflix on April 14th.