Adam Driver To Star In Sylvester Stallone-Directed 'Tough As They Come'

This is one of those weeks that could totally define Adam Driver and his full range of abilities. We'll be seeing him in two totally different roles in Jim Jarmusch'sand Martin Scorsese'sas both films expand to larger audiences. For those who only know him from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this could be quite the eye opener. He's got other projects cooking, of course, and the latest will find him working along Sylvester Stallone. Deadline reports Stallone will direct and co-star in an adaptation of the military novel Tough as They Come , with Driver in the lead. The novel is based on the memoir by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who survived becoming a quadruple amputee. Incredible. Stallone will play Mills's father-in-law. Here's the book synopsis:This will likely be a very personal project for Driver, who enlisted in the military post 9/11 but received a medical discharge, and thus pursued his acting career. He went on to start Arts In The Armed Forces , which brings live performances to all branches of the military. Pretty cool.