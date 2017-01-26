1/26/2017
A Supergirl Has Joined The 'Saw: Legacy' Cast
It's been seven years since what was supposed to be the "final chapter" in the Saw horror franchise, but as we all know a good horror franchise never stays dead for long. Saw: Legacy has been kept pretty secret thus far, but we didn't have any idea just how secret, like the fact directors Michael and Peter Spierig (Daybreakers) actually completed filming in November. That makes this first casting announcement just the start of what will be a steady stream of news on the Jigsaw killer's return.
Smallville beauty Laura Vandervoort and Hannah Anderson (Shoot the Messenger) have roles in the film, although we don't know what they are. Likely they'll just play eventual victims but there could be something deeper to it as the film is subtitled "Legacy" for a reason. Perhaps one of them is the Jigsaw's daughter?
Saw: Legacy will open October 27th.