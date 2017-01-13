1/13/2017
A Man And His Elephant Journey Home In Trailer For Sundance Drama, 'Pop Aye'
It's a special honor to be one of the opening night movies at the Sundance Film Festival, because you help set the tone for the entire event. That honor has been granted to one of the more unique movies in the World Dramatic competition, Thailand drama Pop Aye from internationally recognized director Kirsten Tan. Judging by the new trailer, debuted by the folks at The Playlist, it's the kind of entry that will leave audiences with a smile on their faces.
So if you've ever seen a Tony Jaa movie like The Protector then you know how important elephants are to Thai culture. Imagine that only without all of the broken bones and stuff. Starring Thaneth Warakulnukroh and Penpak Sirikul, the story follows a disillusioned architect who finds his long-lost elephant on the streets of Bangkok, and sets off on a journey back to the childhood home where they were most happy.
Sound a little offbeat and unexpected? Well that's what Sundance should be for, right? Pop Aye screens next Thursday, January 19th in Park City.